Teacher consumes alcohol during class: A video that has gone viral on social media shows a classroom where the students are sitting on the floor and the teacher, who is sitting on a chair, is allegedly in an inebriated condition while a person is making a video. The video also shows what appears to be an empty beer can kept on the floor near the feet of the teacher and when the person shooting the video moves to the rear side, the teacher tries but fails to hide what seems to be another unopened beer can. The teacher is also seen to be defending himself while hiding the other can. It is being said that the video was shot in a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Meanwhile, the District Information Office, Hathras, has informed that the erring teacher has been suspended.Also Read - Viral Video: Shark Spotted Swimming in Flooded Streets Of Florida After Hurricane Ian

Another source says that the video was shot by a group of concerned individuals who caught the teacher allegedly getting drunk in front of the students. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Brandishes Gun While Dancing With Men At Party In Bihar. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal who urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against the teacher. Also Read - Viral Video: Sali Sits Beside Jija For a Photo, Then Suddenly Kisses Him In Front Of Bride. Watch

Watch video

The tweet reads, “नशे की हालत में धुत मास्टर जी बच्चे बच्चियों को पढ़ा रहे हैं। वीडियो हाथरस यूपी की बताई जा रही है। यदि बच्चों के भविष्य के सृजनहार टीचर ऐसी हरकत करें तो क्या बच्चों का भविष्य अच्छा हो सकता है? तुरंत इस टीचर पे कार्यवाही करे @Uppolice. (heavily drunk master ji is teaching girls. The video is being said to be recorded in Hathras UP. If the creators of the future of the students behave like this can the future of the children be good? Take action on this teacher immediately @Uppolice).”