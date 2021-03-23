The deadly coronavirus has changed the world forever, disrupted lives and families, but there are still some people who refuse to take it seriously. In one such instance, a woman was kicked off a Ryanair flight after she got drunk and refused to wear a face mask. Notably, Hayley Box, who is a beautician by profession, was on her way to Ibiza to comfort the loved ones of a friend who died of an overdose and was overtly emotional at the loss, The Metro reported. Also Read - Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru to Jaipur

Before boarding her flight on September 3, she checked into the Clayton Hotel at Manchester Airport, where she drank a bottle of wine. She then only slept for one hour and drank another glass of wine in the airport ‘to calm herself’. When she finally was in her seat, she was repeatedly asked by flight attendants to put her mask on or provide her passport. The cabin manager then told her that if she did not leave the Ryanair flight on her own, he would call the police. But their warnings fell on deaf ears, as the 34-old-woman fastened her seat-belt in defiance, and became aggressive when the cops arrived. She even tried returning to the same flight but was removed again and also swore at the officers and crew.

“The cabin manager asked her to put on her face mask, but the defendant was noncompliant. ”The cabin manager said the defendant was slow to respond and hear the instructions. The defendant was also asked several times for her passport but she did not comply with these requests. The cabin manager then made the decision to remove her from the plane and he asked her to leave,” prosecutor Rachel Dixon told NY Post on Monday.

“She said she had no recollection of the incident at all. She said her actions resulted from a lack of sleep, eating no food and consuming wine too quickly. It was quite a prolonged incident,” Dixon added.

She admitted to being drunk on a plane and was fined £120 along with being ordered to pay £119.