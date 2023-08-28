Home

Drunk Woman Misbehaves With Cops In Vadodara, Assault Caught On Camera

A video of a drunken woman slapping a male police officer and trying to hit the cops has gone viral. Not only that, the video also shows the woman making inappropriate gestures, verbally abusing them, and even challenging them to take action against her.

The incident occurred late night on August 26. (Photo Credits: Reddit)

A shocking video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a woman in an inebriated state fighting belligerently with the cops. The incident occurred late at night on August 26 near Gokul Party Plot in the Gotri area of Vadodara, Gujarat. This video has raised concern among the people that even after alcohol is banned in the state, it is still being sold and consumed, leading to such incidents. As per reports, the drunken woman in the early hours collided with another vehicle on Vasna Road. Following the collision, when the police personnel stopped the woman for checking, she refused to cooperate with them and began to abuse and hit them.

Reports also suggest that initially, the woman tried to film the police officer who stopped her car, but a lady police officer asked her not to do so. She did not pay heed to her and continued to film the police officer. After this argument, the police officer was forced to take the woman’s mobile phone, which resulted in the ruckus.

Viral Video Caught On Camera

The video was caught on camera and has been doing rounds on social media ever since uploaded. In the video, the woman can be seen slapping a male police officer and trying to hit the cops on the road. The woman can be seen pulling and trying to attack the male police officers. Not only that, she started making inappropriate gestures, verbally abusing them, and even challenging them to take action against her.

Watch the video here:

Drunken Woman Put Behind Bars

After creating a high-voltage ruckus on the road, the drunken woman was detained for her absurd behaviour. A case has also been registered against the woman in connection with the matter. She has been put behind bars in a drink-and-drive case and for misbehaving with an on-duty police officer. After the horrific incident, traffic police in Vadodara have been on high alert, and checking has increased in the state.

Here’s How Reddit Users Reacted To The Video

Soon after the video was uploaded, it went viral like wildfire. Netizens chimed in and flooded the comment section with a plethora of responses.

A Reddit user commented, “Drunk, that too in Gujarat, and then attacking COPS. She’s wrong on so many levels.” An individual raised concern and said, “According to Indian police protocol, a male officer cannot touch a female. So, arrest, subdue or any form of enforcement becomes impossible in such situations. I find it draconian because the guy can’t even act in self-defense and hold her hand, just to subdue her so no they can’t act professionally.”

“Not surprising at all that people living in a dry state can’t handle their alcohol,” another user wrote. A comment read, “It’s 2023 and Indian police are still not trained to control such acts.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

