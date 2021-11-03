Viral News: There is nothing more special and emotional for a parent than to see one’s child fulfill his/her dream. One such moment was captured on camera, showing a proud father receiving a salute from his officer daughter. In a picture that’s going viral, an officer identified as Apeksha Nimbadia stands up to salute her father APS Nimbadia, who is a Deputy Inspector General in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), as she graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad. Needless to say, he was seen beaming with pride as he returned his daughter’s salute during her graduation parade.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Make a Grand Entry on Dance Stage With Their Zabardast Moves | Watch

Shared the pictures, ITBP’s official Instagram wrote, “Proud father getting salute from the proud daughter. Apeksha Nimbadia, PPS (Dy SP, UP Police) passed out from Dr BR Academy, UP Police, Moradabad. Father- APS Nimbadia, DIG ITBP (A 3rd gen officer in Uniform) & mother- Bimlesh Nimbadia blessed Apeksha at the Parade. In other two pictures, Apeksha can also be seen posing with her mother Bimlesh Nimbadia and father.

See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITBP (@itbp_official)

Notably, the newly inducted officer will be joining as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the post has gone viral, and netizens absolutely loved the sweet father-daughter moment.

”Salute both of you”, wrote one user, while another commented, ”Proud moment for father-daughter duo.”

In a similar post that went viral earlier this year, Andhra Pradesh Police had tweeted a heartwarming picture of a circle inspector saluting his daughter on duty. In their post, Andhra Pradesh Police shared a picture of Shyam Sundar, Circle Inspector, saluting his daughter Jessi Prasanti, who has been posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Guntur district.