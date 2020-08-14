Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, is winning the internet after he refused to use his Mercedes upon spotting a bird’s nest on it. Also Read - Did Saudi Crown Prince Really Hack Jeff Bezos's Phone?

Known to be a nature lover, he cordoned off his Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV with red and white tape without disturbing the bird’s nest inside it, which also contained eggs. Additionally, he also told his staff to stay away from the area so that the birds could nest peacefully.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a time-lapse video which shows the doves helping the chicks out of the eggs and the chicks being fed.

“Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” the Crown Prince captioned the video. Watch it here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram, garnering more than 1 million views, with people praising his kind gesture.

“How cute! U r a heart of gold, who really notices and cares for every smallest being! U jus move me by ur actions more than looks and I feel so warm with emotions when I am conveying this to u! Really looking forward to lot of kindness and warmness! Be this, the kindest man I have known in this current world,” wrote one user.