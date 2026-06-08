Dubai Life: Expectations vs Reality? Mumbai woman shares what moving to Dubai is really like

Dubai has become an increasingly popular destination for professionals, entrepreneurs, and expatriates from around the globe.

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Dubai Life: Expectations vs Reality? Mumbai woman shares what moving to Dubai is really like(Photo Credit: Instagram@mumbai.girl.in.dubai's profile picture mumbai.girl.in.dubai)

Many individuals across the globe have once in their lives dreamt of living in Dubai. This cosmopolitan city has established itself as one of the most desirable places for professionals, businesses, and expatriates alike due to its world-renowned infrastructure, lavish lifestyle, skyline, vibrant economy, and overall quality of life. Additionally, some examples of appealing aspects of Dubai are its favourable tax environment, a safe place to live and work, and modern convenience. These factors create a distinctive combination of comfort and ambition that draws millions of people to Dubai each year.

Why did this Mumbai woman decide to move to Dubai?

As such, Dubai has become an increasingly popular destination for professionals, entrepreneurs, and expatriates from around the globe.

Even though Dubai’s lifestyle is often portrayed very glamorously, the reality can be quite different for many residents. And this viral video sums up the above line. A woman from Mumbai posted on Instagram about her first year living in Dubai and how it differs from what she sees on social media. Priya Sheth, an Instagram user with the handle @mumbai.girl.in.dubai, said the pictures and videos showed a beautiful Dubai, but they don’t capture the ‘real’ Dubai. She explained that there is a long adjustment period for all new people moving to Dubai as they adapt to life in the city.

How different was the reality of living in Dubai from what she imagined?

“Are you looking to move to Dubai too? Then follow along cause I might have something to for you!,” reads the caption of the post.

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The Instagram user shared her story of the challenges she faced after her move overseas. In the viral video, she revealed that the transition was far more demanding than she had expected, both professionally and personally. She had expected to adapt to the new surroundings within the first couple of months of living there, but instead found herself still trying to do so over almost a year. Some of these challenges included salary discrepancies compared to what she had anticipated, as well as how long it took to create a routine, adjust to a new culture and environment.

According to Sheth, there was a significant discrepancy between what was initially expected when moving away and what the reality of life was like. People tend to imagine things are going to go smoothly and with excitement before moving, but when they actually get there, the transition can be difficult because of various aspects, including dealing with periods of uncertainty, dealing with loneliness, etc.

According to Sheth, one of the biggest surprises was the gap between expectations and reality. Before relocating, many people picture a smooth transition and an exciting new chapter. Once they arrive, however, they often encounter unfamiliar challenges, moments of uncertainty, and periods of loneliness. In the short clip, she can be heard saying, “There’s actually a gap between what you picture before you land and what you actually walk into. And that gap goes both ways. Some things are harder than you thought, and some things are honestly better than you ever imagined.”

Though there are hardships, she assured her audience that the initial struggles would not last forever, and many things will happen during the process that one may not have considered or anticipated. Though an individual may experience difficulties, one will also experience good things as well. As time goes on, an individual will feel more at home in the new city, and the chance to find work and/or complete their daily tasks will become easier.

Later she said, “But it’s just a phase. Once you’re through it, the city gives you back everything you waited for.”