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Dubai living shock: Content creator shows his tiny room; internet calls it claustrophobic | Watch viral video

Dubai living shock: Content creator shows his tiny room; internet calls it ‘claustrophobic’ | Watch viral video

Viral Video: The content creator gives a 'Dubai' room tour in which he can hardly stand. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram/virenvlogsdubai

Viral News: When many creators flaunt the living standards of Dubai, a video from the country just shows something else. The clip shows the reality behind the actual high living costs in the city. A content creator has shared a similar glimpse on his social media handle, which has left the internet users extremely surprised. When everyone thinks of the country as a glamorous destination, this video just explains a completely different side. It has also sparked online conversations as people can’t stop talking about the size of the room. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video was shared by a creator on Instagram on the handle ‘virenvlogsdubai’. The video provides a detailed tour of the tiny room he has rented in Dubai. He also explains in the clip that he has been living in the same place for almost a year. Further, he begins to show everything inside the room. When the internet users pointed out that the room was extremely compact, he showed that it had just enough space to fit the basic essential items like a charging point, clothes, and a tiny storage area.

The creator also showed his laptop setup, along with the camera and lighting equipment inside the room. The viewers were further stunned to observe that the creator could barely stand inside the tiny place. Despite the space issue, the creator proudly showed that he had adjusted to the place and organised every belonging neatly.

The video has been circulating on social media, and users are comparing the high living standards of the country to those in the video. The video was quick to grab attention online.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai videographer (@virenvlogsdubai)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “My Dubai room.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “My claustrophobia could never,” and another wrote, “According to me, the room is not bad at all.”

The third comment read, “Could have lived back in his farm in India and do agriculture but he chose to live like this. Hope he is happy otherwise no point of struggle to make money.”

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