Ahead of the harvest festival Vishu, Keralites in Dubai (UAE) held a small celebration in the state and distributed free vegan food to over 1000 people in Dubai. The feast which was distributed by the Kerala community in Dubai is called Vishu.Shanavas Mohammed, who owns a restaurant in Dubai by the name of Uppum Mulakum, said that the needy can collect free kits filled with Sadhya in Karama from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, according to Gulf News.

"Though it is a Hindu festival, we Malayalis celebrate Vishu, just like we celebrate Onam irrespective of our religion. During this difficult time, we don't want anyone to miss the Vishu 'sadhya'. Keralites or not, any one who is in need can come and collect the kit."

He added that the free meal is not just an individual initiative but a community initiative.

“The restaurant has served more than 4,000 meals through the free lunch initiative it started during the sterilisation drive in Dubai,” added Shanavas.

A housewife from Dubai, named Sandhya Santhosh, said that several Malayalis wll be missing the Vishukkani’, which is a spread of everything auspicious including the Konna flower that they see first thing on Vishu morning.

Speaking to Gulf News, she said, “Everyone is home. But nobody is in a mood to celebrate.”

The Lulu Group said that they have made an arrangement to get some Konna flowers “to ensure the minimum availability in the market”.

“These came along with most of the vegetables used in preparing the Kani and Vishu ‘sadhya’ and the banana leaves on which the feast is served. All these came on the six aircrafts we chartered to import vegetables from Kerala in the past two days,” V. Nandakumar, Chief Communications Officer, Lulu Group, told Gulf News.