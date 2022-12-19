Top Recommended Stories
A New Café Will Open In Dubai In 2023. What’s Special — In A First, Supermodel Robot Will Serve You
Dubai's Donna Cyber-Cafe will have a robot that looks like a supermodel to serve customers.
Abu Dhabi: If we said that your coffee and ice cream will be served by a supermodel robot, would you believe it? Well, this will very soon be a reality as Dubai’s Donna Cyber-Cafe will have a robot that looks like a supermodel to serve customers. This will be the first cafe in the world which will serve its customers without any help from human beings.
This Is How The Supermodel Robot Will Look
These robots are incredibly realistic!😮 Created with silicone skin. Video credit: 🎥 promobot.robots 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6rX6lrC9bp
— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 13, 2022
Donna Cyber-Cafe will open in Dubai in 2023. The venue for Donna Cyber Cafe has not been released yet, but it will be open 24/7 and have self-serve ice cream machines and coffee served by a robot arm.
According to the report, there will actually be multiple Donna cafes opening in Dubai in 2023 with android cashiers.
The cashier at a new Dubai café is a supermodel robot
Humanoid robot ” Robo-C2 | Promotbot”. It looks like a human, talks like a human, expresses emotions, and interacts with people. Draws people’s attention. Improves customer loyalty and satisfaction. https://t.co/KwR7ey9S0g
— Marwa (@marwasawan3) October 16, 2022
All About Donna Cyber Cafe
Donna’s components come from Russia, and her creators have said she has an ‘easygoing, feminine’ personality that can be a ‘little ironic’ while also being a responsible employee of the cyber cafe.
The supermodel robot known as the Robo-C2 made by RDI Robotics, the model is capable of greeting and even remembering customers, storing and reading company information and conducting conversations.
