A New Café Will Open In Dubai In 2023. What’s Special — In A First, Supermodel Robot Will Serve You

Dubai's Donna Cyber-Cafe will have a robot that looks like a supermodel to serve customers.

Dubai to open first supermodel robot café in 2023

Abu Dhabi: If we said that your coffee and ice cream will be served by a supermodel robot, would you believe it? Well, this will very soon be a reality as Dubai’s Donna Cyber-Cafe will have a robot that looks like a supermodel to serve customers. This will be the first cafe in the world which will serve its customers without any help from human beings.

Also Read:

This Is How The Supermodel Robot Will Look

These robots are incredibly realistic!😮 Created with silicone skin. Video credit: 🎥 promobot.robots 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6rX6lrC9bp — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 13, 2022

Donna Cyber-Cafe will open in Dubai in 2023. The venue for Donna Cyber ​​Cafe has not been released yet, but it will be open 24/7 and have self-serve ice cream machines and coffee served by a robot arm.

According to the report, there will actually be multiple Donna cafes opening in Dubai in 2023 with android cashiers.

The cashier at a new Dubai café is a supermodel robot

Humanoid robot ” Robo-C2 | Promotbot”. It looks like a human, talks like a human, expresses emotions, and interacts with people. Draws people’s attention. Improves customer loyalty and satisfaction. https://t.co/KwR7ey9S0g — Marwa (@marwasawan3) October 16, 2022

All About Donna Cyber Cafe

Donna’s components come from Russia, and her creators have said she has an ‘easygoing, feminine’ personality that can be a ‘little ironic’ while also being a responsible employee of the cyber cafe.

The supermodel robot known as the Robo-C2 made by RDI Robotics, the model is capable of greeting and even remembering customers, storing and reading company information and conducting conversations.