Dubai’s Most Expensive House On Sale For Rs 1,675 Cr; Check Out Its Features

This house is nicknamed “Marble Palace” as it was built using Italian stone and about 7,00,000 sheets of gold leaf.

There are only about five to 10 potential buyers in the world who can afford to buy the Marble Palace. (Image: gulftoday.ae)

Marble Palace: Dubai’s most expensive house nicknamed “Marble Palace” is up for sale. The price of this ultra-elite structure, a mansion is a mere Rs 1,675 crores (750 million dirhams/$204 million). This house is nicknamed “Marble Palace” as it was built using Italian stone and about 7,00,000 sheets of gold leaf. The mansion has 5 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a 15-car garage, indoor and outdoor pools, two domes, a 70,000-litre coral reef aquarium, a power substation, and panic rooms. It is decorated with 400 statues and paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Marble Palace is located in the Emirates Hills neighborhood with 60,000 square feet of indoor space even though it has only five bedrooms as mentioned above. It sits on a 70,000-square-foot lot in a gated community overlooking a golf course. The primary bedroom spread in an area of 4,000 square feet is bigger than most homes.

With this price tag, it has become the most expensive house on the market.

The construction of this palatial house took nearly 12 years and was completed in 2018, according to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, which is selling the property.

The owner is a local property developer who has requested anonymity and hence cannot be named.

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s broker Kunal Singh says, “It’s not everybody’s taste or style, well aware that buyers will either love it or hate it.”

However, this mansion is not without a competitor which is a planned penthouse apartment in a project called Bugatti by Binghatti which carries a price tag of 750 million dirhams. But there is only one catch, it is yet to be built.

According to Kunal Singh, there are only about five to 10 potential buyers in the world who can afford to buy the Marble Palace.

“This is something you would buy to show off, to bring some elite people, leaders, politicians,” says Kerry Michael, marketing director Luxhabitat Sotheby’s.

Emirates Hills is a gated community that was created about 20 years ago and has often been described as Dubai’s Beverly Hills with a golf course running through the middle.

Emirates Hills is a gated community that was created about 20 years ago and has often been described as Dubai's Beverly Hills with a golf course running through the middle.