Dubai's glitzy 'Palm Fountain' has secured the Guinness World Record for the world's largest fountain after a breathtaking launch streamed live across the world.
The fountain stole the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.
The Palm Fountain spread over 14,000 square feet of seawater, is located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah, a man-made palm-shaped island. Equipped with 3,000 LED lights and 7,500 nozzles, the fountain can shoot water up to 105 metres.
“GWR is delighted to officially see The Palm Fountain breaking the title of the Largest fountain,” Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records said in a statement.
“This fountain is an example of another milestone in Dubai’s architectural achievements,” it said, adding that Guinness was declaring it “officially amazing”.
During the launch event for the massive fountain, visitors of The Pointe were invited to multiple festivities that started at 4 pm. The entertainment included multiple DJs, dance shows and a firework show. has broken the record for the world’s largest fountain with 7,327 square meters
Meanwhile, strictest health and safety measures and rules were followed during the show, such as temperature checks.
Watch videos and pictures here:
Omar Khoory, Managing Director of Nakheel Malls, which operates The Pointe, told Uae news 4u, “Nakheel extends its gratitude to Dubai’s leadership as we secure the coveted title of World’s Largest Fountain.
”This is a historic moment which further underscores our commitment to bringing new and unique experiences to the city for the benefit of all stakeholders. As pioneers of retail and lifestyle destinations in Dubai, we look forward to the inspiration it will bring to visitors at The Pointe, residents of the UAE, our retailers, tourists and the international community.”
The fountain is open to the public year-round from sunset to midnight.