Dubai's glitzy 'Palm Fountain' has secured the Guinness World Record for the world's largest fountain after a breathtaking launch streamed live across the world.

The fountain stole the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.

The Palm Fountain spread over 14,000 square feet of seawater, is located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah, a man-made palm-shaped island. Equipped with 3,000 LED lights and 7,500 nozzles, the fountain can shoot water up to 105 metres.

“GWR is delighted to officially see The Palm Fountain breaking the title of the Largest fountain,” Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records said in a statement.

“This fountain is an example of another milestone in Dubai’s architectural achievements,” it said, adding that Guinness was declaring it “officially amazing”.

The Pointe's fountain at Palm Jumeirah in #Dubai officially confirmed as largest in the world.@GWR @ThePointePalm pic.twitter.com/L8afPkpNmg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 23, 2020

During the launch event for the massive fountain, visitors of The Pointe were invited to multiple festivities that started at 4 pm. The entertainment included multiple DJs, dance shows and a firework show. has broken the record for the world’s largest fountain with 7,327 square meters

Meanwhile, strictest health and safety measures and rules were followed during the show, such as temperature checks.

Watch videos and pictures here:

FIRST LOOK: The world’s largest fountain show launches in Dubai at The Pointe – Palm Jumeirah pic.twitter.com/rZIxgY22pS — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) October 22, 2020

#UAE – Dubai launches the Palm Fountain to break a Guinness World Record. #AFP

📸 Karim SAHIB https://t.co/yXmEuO32k6 pic.twitter.com/X7v2XZtlOY — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) October 23, 2020

VIDEO: Dubai breaks world record for largest fountain. Dubai's record breaking Palm Fountain covers an area of 1,335 square metres and is located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah, a man-made palm-shaped island pic.twitter.com/WmQC75h1KB — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2020

In Pictures: #PalmFountain breaks #Guinnessrecord for largest fountain in the world. Palm Fountain inaugurated at the #Pointe in #Dubai is spread over 14,000 sqft of sea water https://t.co/v0V0BwED1Q — Gulf News (@gulf_news) October 23, 2020

Omar Khoory, Managing Director of Nakheel Malls, which operates The Pointe, told Uae news 4u, “Nakheel extends its gratitude to Dubai’s leadership as we secure the coveted title of World’s Largest Fountain.

”This is a historic moment which further underscores our commitment to bringing new and unique experiences to the city for the benefit of all stakeholders. As pioneers of retail and lifestyle destinations in Dubai, we look forward to the inspiration it will bring to visitors at The Pointe, residents of the UAE, our retailers, tourists and the international community.”

The fountain is open to the public year-round from sunset to midnight.