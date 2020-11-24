In a sensational revelation, it is being said that Princess Haya, the sixth wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumi, paid her British bodyguard lover £1.2 million to keep quiet about their two-year affair. Apart from the exorbitant amount, she also showered him with luxury gifts like a £12,000 watch, cigars and a £50,000 Purdy shotgun, Mail Online reported. Also Read - Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Starrer Beats Previous Films in Franchise, Mints Rs 24.50 Crore

Haya also paid a similar amount to three other Dubai royal family bodyguards, who came to know about the alleged affair. It is being said that Haya kept giving expensive presents to the bodyguard Russell Flowers and insisted he accompany her wherever she went. Also Read - Dubai's Princess Haya Leaves Billionaire Husband, Flees With Money, Kids

Notably, Flowers’ wife became suspicious of her husband when she found photos of Princess Haya posing in a swimming costume was later convinced on finding a packet of condoms in his washbag, The Sun reported. She was obviously ‘devastated’ after finding of affair and ended their 4-year-old marriage in 2017. Also Read - Virat Kohli Celebrates His Security Personnel's Birthday Ahead of Australia Series | WATCH VIDEO

“Russell’s wife believed he was seduced by the money and gifts. She gave him lots of expensive gifts and made sure that he was always by her side. The princess used her vast wealth to lure him. He was a former soldier who suddenly found he was travelling in a billionaire’s private plane, complete with gold sinks. I think he was mesmerised by it all. She felt her husband was being targeted by the princess,” a friend of Russell Flowers’s wife told Mail Online.

“Russell should be ashamed of the way he treated his wife. His behavior was disgusting. The divorce left her shattered and it has taken a long time for her to get over the betrayal,” the friend said, adding that Haya should be ashamed of the way she went after a married man.

The royal affair, which went on for two years, was soon exposed forcing the terrified princess to flee Dubai with her two children after being confronted by her husband in 2018. However, during the court battle, Haya won custody of her two children and she currently lives with her children in a $113 million home at Kensington, West London.