As the wedding season continues amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many brides and grooms and their families are not able to celebrate it the way they dreamt of it. Following this, the brides-to-be and grooms-to-be are doing the least possible activities while maintaining COVID protocols to make their wedding day special. And in one such incident, a video of a groom dancing and grooving along with some ladies during his wedding procession has taken the internet by storm. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

In the video that is going viral after a user posted it on Twitter, one can see the dulha (groom) dressed in his wedding attired and showing his dance moves to the tune of a Bhojpuri song along with some ladies of his family. The groom can be seen doing some carefree thumkaas as his wedding procession awaits in the middle of a road. Also Read - Viral Video: This Monkey Kissing His Dog Friend's Paw is the Best Friendship Video You Have Ever Seen| WATCH

Watch the video here: Also Read - Dulhan ka Gussa: UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Groom & 'Baaratis' Force Her to Dance, Misbehave With Relatives

The video has garnered over a thousand likes and views and netizens have posted hilarious comments to this funny video of the groom dancing. Here’s what some Twitterati wrote:

