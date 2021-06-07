Pratapgarh: With wedding season in full swing in India, many dramatic and bizarre stories are coming to the fore. In one such incident, a 22-year-old bride in a Uttar Pradesh village in Pratapgarh district refused to marry after the groom and his wedding party turned up drunk for the ceremony. Also Read - Dulha ka Dhinchaak Dance: This Groom's Thumkas During his Wedding Procession Has Left Netizens Amused | WATCH

The incident happened in Tikri on Saturday night but as soon as the bride saw the groom, his friends and many of the guests, in an inebriated state, she refused to marry him. She took her decision after the drunk groom tried to force her to dance with him before the ceremonies began.

Initially, the family members ignored his behaviour, but the scene turned ugly, when he tried to pull the bride to the dance floor. The woman refused to dance which angered the groom and he created a ruckus. Subsequently, the woman called off the wedding and her family kept the groom and his family captive.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the bride’s family members held the groom and “baraatis” hostage and asked them to return dowry gifts. Later, the police also arrived at the spot and tried to mediate between the two families, but the bride refused to change her mind.

Station House Officer (Mandhata) Shrawan Kumar Singh told reporters: “The matter was resolved only after the family members of the groom assured to return the gift items and cash which they had taken while fixing the marriage.

The bride’s family members said the groom and his friends continued to be sarcastic with the bride and her family under the influence of alcohol and we had no choice but to call off the wedding.

