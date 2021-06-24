Noida: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride slapped the groom just after reaching her in-laws’ house and returned to her parents’ home. The incident was reported from Lavayen village, Khutahan block of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district earlier this week. Also Read - Flipkart Sale 2021 Last Day: Offers on iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, Check Discounted Price

As per reports, as soon as the car the newly-wed couple was traveling in, stopped near the groom's residence, the bride got down from the car and slapped the groom. She then changed her bridal lehenga and returned to her parents' house wearing casual clothes.

The groom's family was preparing to welcome the bride after the wedding ceremony when the drama unfolded. As the bride returned to her parents' house, the news spread like wildfire in the whole village.

According to a preliminary investigation, a love affair has come to light, which is the reason why the bride slapped the groom, Zee News reported.

The wedding procession was warmly welcomed when it reached the bride’s house for the main wedding ceremony. The rituals were done with enthusiasm and excitement. The bride did not say anything even at the time of her ‘bidaai’. However, she slapped her husband when the women of the groom’s family were about to take their newlywed daughter-in-law inside the house.

When the families of the bride and groom could not handle the issue, the police was informed. The cops offered to sort the matter but in vain.