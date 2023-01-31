Home

Viral

Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki: Bride Gets Impatient Waiting For Groom And Then . . . Watch Viral Video

Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki: Bride Gets Impatient Waiting For Groom And Then . . . Watch Viral Video

Here I will just say that it’s time that we learn to be punctual.

Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki: Bride Gets Impatient Waiting For Groom And Then . . . Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Whether it is marriage season or not, videos related to it are always seen on social media. The bride and groom always attract the attention of the users by showing different styles. A video has just surfaced again on social media which is related to a bride. In this, she goes to the roof to see her groom and the procession by mounting on a chair and people are loving it.

In this viral video, it can be seen that the bride is waiting impatiently for the arrival of the wedding procession and gets upset. After some time, she goes to the roof to see the procession and climbs on a chair that is placed near the wall. She sees the wedding procession arriving at the wedding venue and a content smile is visible on her face.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

Here I will just say that it’s time that we learn to be punctual.