Dulhan Ki Harkat: Weddings are memorable moments in everyone's life. Both bride and groom try to make their day so adorable that they remember their ceremony for lifetime. Some couples even go to extreme extent to make their day extra special. One such incident happened in a wedding ceremony where the over-excited bride winks, pouts and makes unusual gestures in the video to make others know that she is really happy about the occasion.

A video which has been widely shared on social media platforms shows the bride sitting on the marriage mandap makes usual gestures and showing victory sign to onlookers around. However, no one in the congregation ever expected the bride, who is supposed to behave in shy manner on her wedding day, to make such gestures. Her behaviour took everyone by surprise.

One can see in the video how the wedding mandap has been decorated and the groom himself is sitting beside the bride and still she is trying to show her extra smart behaviour.

For some time, people around did not understand what exactly she wanted to convey through her gestures. However, it was understood later that she was trying to say Victory for her marriage.

One can hear the song ‘Hi Rama Yeh Kya Hua…’ playing in the background of the video. This video has been shared on Instagram by official_niranjanm87 user.

Soon after the video was shared on the social media, it has garnered likes and comments from many users. The users are not only surprised to see this, but also are laughing at her gestures.