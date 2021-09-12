Viral video: From bride squad performances to father-daughter dances, social media platforms are now filled with lovely wedding videos of brides and grooms and their efforts to make their D-day a special one. And, now yet another video of a bride and groom that has totally won the hearts of netizens of a groom’s adorable reaction when he sees his bride walk into the mandap. The groom even did the ‘nazar na lage‘ gesture seeing his bride looking utterly gorgeous in her wedding attire. The video of the groom’s reaction went viral after it was shared by an Instagram page named ShaadiSaga.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Woman Crashes Sister's Job Interview, Beats Her Up For Affair With Her Husband | WATCH

The video post was captioned, "If this groom's reaction after seeing his bride on the wedding day doesn't put a smile on your face, we don't know what will."

WATCH the video here:

The adorable video clip has garnered over 96K views, around 5K likes, and comments as users have totally loved the groom’s reaction to seeing his bride. This is not the first time such a video has gone viral, even earlier a similar wedding video where a groom broke down into tears on seeing his charming wife in wedding attire had also gone viral on social media.