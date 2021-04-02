Shamli: 26-year-old Azim Mansoori from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, who recently went viral after he approached the police with an unusual request of finding him a bride, is finally a happy man today! After fervently searching for a suitable bride, Mansoori’s family has now fixed his marriage with a woman from Hapur, who is almost the same height as him. The wedding is likely to happen next year and of course, Mansoori is overjoyed. He has expressed his desire to take his bride to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Medina after marriage. Also Read - Bride Creates Guinness World Record For Wearing a Wedding Veil That's Longer Than 63 Football Fields | Watch

Talking of his wedding plans, Azim said that he will keep the celebrations sober and would also invite UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav for a feast, as per Aaj Tak.

Mansoori often referred to as ‘little man’, is two feet and three inches tall and had claimed that no one wanted to get married to him because of his small height. Even after searching a lot, when he could not find a bride, he reached the police station and requested the policemen to get him married. The police were expectedly surprised at this unusual request but promised to help nevertheless.

Mansuri had even approached then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 to help him find a bride. After his story went viral on social media, he sort of became a mini-celebrity and received a lot of marriage proposals from several cities.

Meanwhile, a man from Hapur approached Azim’s father and offered his daughter’s hand in marriage. After initial talks, his family visited Hapur to meet her and their engagement was fixed. Notably, the 27-year-old woman is a First-year BCom student.

Azim, who is the youngest of six siblings, said that people used to make fun of his stature when he was studying in school. Due to relentless bullying, he got upset and even gave up his studies. He then started working in a cosmetic shop with one of his brothers. When he turned 21 years old, his parents started searching for him, but due to Azim’s height, no one agreed to the marriage proposal.

Now that he has found his life partner, it’s finally a happy ending for him!