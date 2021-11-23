Rajkot: It’s the wedding season and our social media pages are filled with glittery pictures of brides and grooms. With so many marriages happening across the country, they are literally everywhere. However, one would never expect to see a bride at an examination centre! In a video going viral, a bride from Gujarat’s Rajkot sat for her university exam right before her wedding. The video showed the bride identified as Shivangi Bagthariya, writing her exam while being dressed in a wedding attire and heavy jewellery.Also Read - UP Groom Seeks Police Help to Get His Marriage Solemnised After Bride's Family Assault Them For Dancing

According to Times of India, Bagthariya along with her to-be-husband appeared at Shanti Niketan College in the morning to take the exam of the 5th semester of BSW (Bachelor of social work). Bagthariya told reporters that both the families supported her decision. In the video, she is seen fully clad in a red bridal attire, sitting in an exam hall with other students and writing her exam.

Watch the video here:

As for the reason, she said, When the date of my marriage was finalized, the examination schedule wasn’t declared. As luck would have it, the date as well as the morning muhurat of marriage clashed with my examination. After completing the exam, she then attended her wedding ceremony.

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 434,848 views so far. While many were surprised and amused, Shivangi has also inspired people with her decision of prioritizing her education. However, many criticised her saying that it’s just a fake act to garner popularity.

One user defended her saying, ”People who are saying bridal make up exam ke baad bhi ho sakta tha… I have question for them. Are you in her shoes at the moment.. what if right after completing exam she have to perform a wedding rituals. Or travel somewhere far for the wedding rituals and she doesn’t have time to get ready!!!

Stop judging each and everyone!! Appreciate how she is giving importance to her education… I bet many of you who are already judging her.. might have not been really good in their education.”

At a time when young girls still leave their education midway to get married, Shivangi’s gesture will surely inspire many others to focus on what’s actually important.

