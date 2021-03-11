Kathmandu: With an aim to raise awareness about gender equality, married women in Nepal participated in a unique yet bizarre race where they carried their husbands on their backs and ran. The event was held in the ground of a local school in Devghat Village Council on March 8, International Women’s Day. Organised by the local authority on Monday, the marathon saw participation of 16 couples from various age groups and locality running the 100-meter race. Also Read - Dancing Dadi Takes Internet by Storm With Her Graceful Moves. These VIDEOS Will Soothe Your Soul | WATCH

“I participated in this race by carrying my husband on my back. I came here with lot of courage and devotion. Although I did not manage to secure the top positions, I am happy that women are also given more priority and respect,” Pashupati Shrestha, one of the participants told ANI.

As the news of the race spread, dozens of onlookers from around the village flocked into the playground of the school that is located nearly 150 kilometers away from the capital city Kathmandu. Every participating couple was handed certificates and applauded for their participation.

“This is a friendly game where no awards in terms of monetary value are announced but those who take part have been awarded a certificate,” chief of the village council, which organised the event, Durga Bahadur Thapa told ANI.