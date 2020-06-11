Dumbledore’s Army that swelled in Harry Potter And The Order of The Phoenix continues to stand up against the wrong and a recent example of it is Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) and Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) joining Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) in supporting and expressing their love and respect for the trangender community after British writer JK Rowling‘s transphobic tweets. Joining the young stars were Chris Rankin who essayed the role of Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, Eddie Redmayne who starred as the lead in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Noma Dumezweni who has played Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the production house Warner Bros itself. Also Read - Daniel Radcliffe's Powerful Contradiction Of JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets Will Leave Your Hearts Bewitched!

The Harry Potter fans couldn’t help but be left overjoyed with the stand of their favourites since broke millions of fans hearts with her anti-trans tweets and her arguement that discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex, which many claimed had irreparably damaged their love for the Harry Potter series. After Dan stood up for the community, Emma tweeted, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x (sic)” Also Read - Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Mocks 'People Who Menstruate' Headline, Faces Backlash & Accused of Transphobia

Bonnie too expressed her love as she tweeted, “If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x (sic)”.

Evanna disagreed with Rowling and wrote a detailed message that read, “I wanted to stay out of commenting on JKR’s tweets because it feels impossible to address this subject on Twitter but I am saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community. I imagine that being trans and learning to accept and love yourself is challenging enough and we as a society should not be adding to that pain. Feeling like you don’t fit in or aren’t accepted for who you are are the worst, most lonely feelings a human can experience and I won’t be helping to marginalise trans women and men further. I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and think we all should listen to their stories, especially as it is Pride Month. Personally, I don’t think Twitter is the right place to have this very complex conversation and we should be reading articles and memoirs, listening to podcasts and having long-form conversations. I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is. I am sad to see fans reduce Jo to her tweets and seemingly dismiss her incredible philanthropic work and her determination to help humanity (sic).”

Evanna also asserted that she believed Rowling is “on the wrong side of this debate” and even encouraged fans to give themselves some space from social media.

Changing his profile picture’s rim to rainbow colours, Chris tweeted, “I’ve seen a lot of followers arriving here in the last few days with rainbow and trans colours in their profile pictures. You are all SO welcome! @nesstaann and I operate a safe space for all our LGBTQIA+ friends and chosen family. The House of #ChrisNess loves you Red heart (sic)”

In an interview to Variety, Eddie shared, “Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

On the other hand, Noma tweeted the names of a bunch of transgender individuals and activists including Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Tamara Adrián, Rebecca Root, Isis King, Laverne Cox, Caitlyn Jenner, Lily and Lana Wachowski, Trace Lysette, Andreja Pejic, Tracey Norman, Janet Mock and April Ashley and wrote, “As I honour mine, and the trans friends in my life. I’ll defer to THEIR LIVED EXPERIENCES, not their erasure. And these are just the WOMEN! There is Magic in listening. This has stories for millennia. I know You Know All this…with love. Nx #TransRightsAreHumanRights (sic)”

JK Rowling’s tweet that didn’t go down well with many, read, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth . The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so (sic).”

Releasing a statement on the writer’s tweets, Harry Potter films’ production house, Warner Bros, stated, “The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.”

Growing a spine instead of melting one to shield their friend, these celebrities only re-instilled out faith in Dumbledore’s teachings that “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.”