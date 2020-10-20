New Delhi: A few days back, condom brand company Durex India created quite a buzz on social media by asking people if if they want to forget condoms so that couples can enjoy unforgettable sex.

The hashtag #ForgetCondoms soon went viral, and left people extremely surprised as absence of safe sex can have a lot of consequences. The brand even roped in celebrities like Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and many more to talk about its #ForgetCondoms initiative. Also Read - Durex Wants To Know Why 95% Indians Don't Use Condoms, Twitterati Answer Why Indians #HateCondoms

So, why this campaign then? According to Durex’s Global Sex Survey conducted in 2017, the number one reason why people avoid using condoms is reduced enjoyment.

So, Durex came up with a solution! Turns out the #ForgetCondoms buzz was all part of a marketing campaign as the company on Tuesday launched a new condom brand. For all those people who complain of reduced enjoyment because of condoms, Durex has launched India’s thinnest condoms called ‘Durex invisible condoms’.

The company announced the launch on Instagram and wrote, ”The wait is finally over! Introducing the revolutionary #DurexInvisible Condoms.Now nothing comes between you and unforgettable sex with India’s Thinnest condom.”

Check out the innovative ad here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGjb1JHFmgj/?utm_source=ig_embed

Well, needless to say, the launch of the invisible condoms has yet again gone viral on Twitter and people are coming up with hilarious memes and jokes. Many are also quite impressed by the innovation and the creative marketing strategy:

#DurexInvisible comes with Thinnest Condom

Single like me

😅 pic.twitter.com/tBiuJuoAI8 — Arti (@AdventuresArti) October 20, 2020

What a superb thin and more interesting @durexindia making sex great for all of us out there! Can't wait for #DurexInvisible condoms! pic.twitter.com/ll6HOMmCqF — इनायत_मेहरा😘 (@mehra_inayat) October 20, 2020

Guys, there goes your excuse of not wearing one! Thanks @durexindia for getting safety and pleasure together! #DurexInvisible pic.twitter.com/jLrOO06FW8 — Sanjana Vij (@sanjanavij) October 20, 2020

An amazingly lubricated condom, Durex Air also eases friction and avoids stickiness for ultimate comfort and enjoyment for her too. #DurexInvisible pic.twitter.com/Xsh8lAY4YJ — 💕हसरत-ए-ज़िंदगी💕 (@kar5han_) October 20, 2020

Who thought the biggest tech breakthrough would come from a condom brand? #DurexInvisible is the future! @DurexIndia pic.twitter.com/uIf6r6HWto — Shri Burinazarwale (@burinazarwale) October 20, 2020

Here’s how How Kalki Koechlin unboxed the new product:

Well, now we know!