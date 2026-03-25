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Durga Ashtami 2026: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook greetings to share with dear ones

Durga Ashtami 2026: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook greetings to share with dear ones

Check Happy Durga Ashtami wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings to celebrate goddess. Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, 2026.

Durga Ashtami 2026 messages, wishes

Durga Ashtami 2026 messages, greetings: Chaitra Navratri’s Maha Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, people can send messages wishing happiness and prosperity to their loved ones and extend their heartfelt greetings for this sacred festival. Before that, let us understand the significance of Ashtami.

According to the Puranas, on the Ashtami tithi (eighth day), the divine power of the Goddess is believed to be fully awakened and active. Therefore, prayers, chanting, and worship performed on this day are considered to yield many times greater results compared to other days. This sacred occasion symbolises the victory of good over evil, with devotees observing pujas, rituals, and fasts for strength, prosperity, and blessings. Kanya puja is performed as per the rituals to celebrate the day.

Here are Durga Ashtami wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook greetings to celebrate Durga Maa.

Sending heartfelt Durga Ashtami wishes to my family—may we always walk on the path of righteousness. On this Durga Ashtami, may you always feel the presence of Durga Maa guiding your steps. May the divine power of Ahoi Mata safeguard your children and family always. Happy Ashtami! May Maa Durga bless you with wisdom, strength, and devotion this Navratri. On this holy occasion, may Maa Durga illuminate your life with hope and positivity. Have a great Ashtami! On Ashtami, may your life be filled with positivity and strength. Jai Ho Gauri Maa ! Day 8 of Navratri brings unwavering devotion. HAppy Ashtami Where there is devotion, Durga resides. Happy Ashtami! May all your wishes come true, and may the blessings of Goddess Mahagauri always be upon you and your family. Happy Durga Ashtami May Goddess Durga give you the strength to fight for good and triumph over evil. Happy Durga Ashtami

Kanya Pujan Messages

Worshipping the girl child is worshipping the divine—Happy Kanya Pujan! The soul of Navratri lies in the innocence we worship on Kanya Pujan. On this auspicious Navami, may your life be as bright as the festival lights. This Navratri, let’s seek Maa Durga’s blessings by performing the Kanya Pujan. A day where we honor the divine feminine in the form of little girls. Let’s come together to offer our prayers and seek Maa Durga’s blessings for health, happiness, and success.

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