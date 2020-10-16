Kolkata: Needless to say, migrants workers are among the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the image of thousands of people walking on foot in a bid to return home during the lockdown still haunts us. Also Read - Calcutta HC Seeks Justification From Mamata Govt For Doling Out Rs 50k to Puja Committees

In a bid to pay tribute to the women migrant workers and highlight their pain, organisers of a Durga Puja pandal in a Kolkata neighbourhood have decided to replace the traditional idol of Goddess Durga with that of a migrant worker with a child on her hip. Also Read - Navratri 2020: Know the Significance of Kalash Sthapana, Vidhi, and Shubh Muhurat

Clad in a saree, the mother will be seen walking with a shirtless toddler in her arms. Other deities including Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi have also been replaced with idols of migrant workers. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Start and End Date: Know Full Schedule Timings, Puja Muhurat of 9-Day Long Navratri Festival

According to Telegraph India, the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala, Kolkata, has decided to install the statue to highlight the plight of migrant workers who were left without jobs and forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home.

See the pictures here:

Pallab Bhowmick's Ma Durga for the Pujo this year, as a migrant worker with her children.

Very evocative. pic.twitter.com/aAlJVI9XKO — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2020

Migrant Mother as Goddess Durga at a Durga Puja Pandal this year The idol of a migrant worker mother, a shirtless toddler (Kartick) in her arms, that will be worshipped as Goddess Durga at Barisha Club in Behala, West Bengal Heart-touching! https://t.co/RsCm4L2D91 pic.twitter.com/eHej5ymX8R — Dheeraj Aap ( Fan Of Ak & Ms ) (@AapActive123) October 15, 2020