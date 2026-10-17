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Durga Puja 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes Maa Durga artwork from fruits, vegetables at Puri Beach | Viral

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created a work on Maa Durga on the auspicious occasion of Mahasaptami. The work included 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 17, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Durga Puja 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes Maa Durga artwork from fruits, vegetables at Puri Beach | Viral
Sudarshan Patnaik created sand art on Mahasaptami. Image Credit: @sudarsansand/Instagram

For this year’s Durga Puja, Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik turned to produce instead of sand alone. His Maa Durga installation at Puri Beach uses 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables, and it is meant to celebrate the beauty of nature as much as the festival.

The installation features 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits. Through the artwork, Pattnaik has paid tribute to the goddess while encouraging people to appreciate nature and the many ways its resources can be used creatively. Speaking to ANI about the installation, Pattnaik said artists try to portray Maa Durga in different ways during the festival. He explained that the idea behind this year’s creation was to present the goddess in a unique form while sharing a message that goes beyond the artwork itself.

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“Durga Puja is celebrated everywhere in different forms. As artists, we try to portray Maa Durga in a unique form. This time, we have created an installation sculpture at Puri Beach,” Pattnaik said. “32 different fruits and vegetables have been installed in the sculpture. With the help of the fruits and vegetables, we have created this entire sculpture; this is our effort to send a message to people about how beautiful nature is and what we can do with it. We pray to Maa for global peace and for her blessings on everyone…,” he added.

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Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated over several days, Durga Puja brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its most important days. Beyond its religious significance, the festival celebrates artistic expression, cultural heritage, community participation and the spirit of unity.

Kolkata’s Durga Puja receives UNESCO recognition

Kolkata’s Durga Puja was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 15, 2021. As the city prepares to celebrate the festival again in 2026, this recognition continues to highlight its importance as a tradition that brings religion, art and public participation together.

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Unlike monuments or historical buildings, intangible cultural heritage includes living traditions, skills and practices passed down through generations. Durga Puja fits this description because its cultural value depends on the people who organise it, create its artwork and keep its customs alive.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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