‘Absolutely not right to harass the poor’: Angry netizens react after viral BAT-BMS Bluetooth app stops e-rickshaws mid-road| Viral Check

But how were these e-rickshaws mid-road shutting mid-way? Who was shutting it? Was it science or magic?

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'Absolutely not right to harass the poor': Angry netizens react after viral BAT-BMS Bluetooth app stops e-rickshaws mid-road| Viral Check

Viral Video: Several videos are circulating on social media platforms that allege that e-rickshaws are being shut down using a mobile application. Speaking about the issue, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday that the government is looking into the matter. “We are aware of the matter on social media and the government is looking into it. I believe police will also take action on their own about this, as it is illegal to do so,” Singh told PTI Videos.

What is this viral e-rickshaw shutting controversy all about?

For the unversed, let’s break down this viral e-rickshaw mid-road shutting row. Initially, several videos started trending on social media platforms, including X and Instagram, which claimed that many e-rickshaws (locally nicknamed “tirris” or “battery”) were suddenly switching off, leaving their owners to push them to a repair shop. This also affected their everyday earnings. In one of the viral videos, an e-rickshaw driver was seen crying, claiming he could not earn his daily wage.

Others video show drivers breaking down in tears after losing an entire day’s earnings as their vehicles have stopped working unexpectedly. Well, this is a dangerous and highly cruel social media prank that has taken over the streets of the national capital. But how were these e-rickshaws mid-road shutting mid-way? Who was shutting it? Was it science or magic?

What is the reason behind this viral e-rickshaw, and how is it linked to the BAT-BMS application?

Well, the truth is that several individuals, just to prank and disturb innocent citizens, are using a mobile application named BAT-BMS. This BAT-BMS app is a free mobile utility developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology Co., Ltd. It is designed for wirelessly monitoring and managing Smart Bluetooth lithium batteries. It functions as a real-time dashboard, connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) to display critical data such as State of Charge (SOC), voltage, current, temperature, individual cell health, and cycle life. The app is primarily used by e-rickshaw drivers, RV owners, and marine or solar storage users to optimize battery performance and safety.

What are netizens saying about the alleged misuse of the BAT-BMS Bluetooth app?

Because many low-cost, Chinese-manufactured battery units are deployed with no default security protocols, passwords, or authentication steps, anyone standing within a 10-15-meter range can hijack the motor’s power flow, leaving drivers completely stranded in heavy traffic.

A video posted on X by a user named ‘ghar ke lalesh’ claims to show an e-rickshaw driver pushing his vehicle for nearly 3 km after it was allegedly disabled remotely through the BAT-BMS app. The post alleges that the driver lost an entire day’s earnings due to the incident. ChatGPT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in the post.

Poor e-rickshaw driver forced to push his vehicle 3km after Chinese app prank remotely disabled it, losing a day’s earnings. Chapri creators keep harassing hardworking drivers like this pic.twitter.com/CVms5bIHe7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2026

Reacting to the video, several users have commented on the short clip. A user wrote,”This is how innocent people are being harassed. Some mischief-makers are simply scanning nearby vehicles and remotely locking them while passing by.”

“The problem is not with the bike or app, but with Bluetooth itself. If the EV bike’s Bluetooth were secure, no third-party app would be able to connect to it. The company has likely kept it open so riders don’t have to remember or enter a password every time. EV bike riders can avoid this issue by simply turning off Bluetooth when it’s not needed,” another wrote.

It's absolutely not right to harass the poor in this way. These people don't understand that pranks are only acceptable when someone's sentiment is not hurt. — Manoranjan Mandal (@manoranjandsrc) July 2, 2026

“This must be stop, they can shut up a strong password in BMS to their batteries but they don’t know how to do it, someone have to help them to set up the password, once they set up the password then this prankster not able to connect Automatically this app,” a third user wrote. A fourth user wrote, “This app must be banned and people still doing it should be punished.”

Ban the app and punish whoever is responsible.

Also this suggests how easily China can damage things around here.

Take action. — @Muskanspeaks (@muskanspeaks13) July 2, 2026

A user commented, “Ban the app and punish whoever is responsible. Also this suggests how easily China can damage things around here. Take action.” Another netizen added, “It’s absolutely not right to harass the poor in this way. These people don’t understand that pranks are only acceptable when someone’s sentiment is not hurt.”