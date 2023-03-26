Home

Eagle Catches Lamb And Flies Away With It, Scary Video Surfaces: Watch

This shows how powerful and dangerous hunters these eagles are that can fly with prey that is almost double their own weight.

The golden eagles are one of the best-known birds of prey who use their agility and speed combined with powerful feet and large, sharp talons to hunt a variety of prey.

Viral Video: When we talk about top hunters in the animal world then we visualize lions, tigers, leopards, and cats. These animals are not only apex predators but also find a place at the top of the food chain. In the process, we miss out on the birds of prey, such as owls, hawks, and eagles. These birds of prey are excellent hunters and are capable of executing some extraordinary hunts.

The video we are sharing with you shows one such hunt by a big eagle. The video shows a big eagle flying with its talons clutching onto a lamb. This shows how powerful and dangerous hunters these eagles are that can fly with prey that is almost double their own weight.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Animals @AdorablanimaI with the caption, “A golden eagle flying with a little lamb is sad but at the same time shows the strength of its claws. It is part of everyday life in nature.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A golden eagle flying with a little lamb is sad but at the same time shows the strength of its claws. It is part of everyday life in nature. pic.twitter.com/xvYr8mY6jL — The Animals (@AdorablanimaI) March 25, 2023

The golden eagles are one of the best-known birds of prey who use their agility and speed combined with powerful feet and large, sharp talons to hunt a variety of prey.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Angelica Vrondos @AngelicaVrondos Replying to @AdorablanimaI, “Maybe they’re just carpooling.”

PhxSunsOasis @Tjonesy757 Replying to @AdorablanimaI and @cctv_videos, “yeah it is sad thanks for sharing”

Unbreakable @on_a_tangent Replying to @AdorablanimaI and @expensive_fails, “Eagle’s gotta eat.”

Ian David Scales @IanDavidScales Replying to @AdorablanimaI, “I remember doing through Scotland and seeing a massive eagle, beyond what I expected launching into the sky. Freaked me out, lol”.

ガリー 🎶 (A blue tick dosen’t look as cool) 😆 @gauty23 Replying to @AdorablanimaI, “Mary had a little lamb, it’s fleece was white has snow, but a golden eagle swooped down beside her and took the lamb for lunch.”

Neil Brookes @truckerneil70 Replying to @AdorablanimaI, “Yea but thats nature and its all about survival”.

