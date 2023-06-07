Home

Viral

Unbelievable! Eagle Hunts And Flies Away With Fully Grown Fox: Watch

Unbelievable! Eagle Hunts And Flies Away With Fully Grown Fox: Watch

Eagles are armed with gracefulness, balanced aggression, fantastic eyesight, and an extremely impressive wingspan.

Eagles are one of the largest and strongest birds of prey.

Eagle Hunt: We know that for surviving in this world one has to make suitable arrangements and that too at regular basis otherwise one wouldn’t be able to make it in this cut-throat system. Some of the best examples are from wildlife where the predators hunt down their prey to feed themselves and their families and young ones.

This video shows a big eagle hunting down a fully grown fox and flying away with it.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption: Nature is brutal 😲

Trending Now

WATCH THE EAGLE HUNTING VIDEO HERE

Nature is brutal 😲 pic.twitter.com/2qDjt15KaC — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 22, 2023

Eagles are one of the largest and strongest birds of prey. They are armed with gracefulness, balanced aggression, fantastic eyesight, and an extremely impressive wingspan.

According to animalwised.com, some species of eagles are among the largest birds of prey in the world. Like all birds of prey, eagles have robust, strong, and pointed beaks, ideal for tearing their prey. They also have strong, muscular legs, and powerful talons.

The eyes of eagles are extremely powerful, and it is estimated that some species have visual acuity up to 8 times that of humans. This allows eagles to detect potential prey at great distances.

Their habitats are diverse and vary by species. They are found in lush forests, arid areas, alluvial plains, swamps, mountainous regions, semideserts, wooded savannas, and even urban areas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES