Earth Day 2021: Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about critical issues that the Earth is facing and protect our beautiful planet that has nurtured us. As our Earth faces insurmountable challenges in the face of industrialization, pollution, deforestation and climate change, the day gains significance with each passing year. To mark the occasion, Google has created a video Doodle that highlights how we can all have a hand in helping create a brighter future for the planet. Our environment sustains us, so we can return the favor — one sapling at a time. Also Read - Masks Are Still Important: Google Doodle is Back With An Important Reminder As Covid-19 Cases Surge

“This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future — one sapling at a time!” Google wrote. An animated video of the doodle shows people teaching their young ones to plant trees, a lesson passed from one generation to the next.

The Doodle page explains: “The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favor. Today’s video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.”

Watch the video here:

“This Earth Day—and every day—we encourage everyone to find one small act they can do to restore our Earth. It’s bound to take root and blossom into something beautiful. Happy Earth Day 2021!”

Google also tweeted: ”With people spending more time at home, searches involving “houseplants” reached record highs over the past year. This Earth Day, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants.”

With people spending more time at home, searches involving “houseplants” reached record highs over the past year. This #EarthDay, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants → https://t.co/Y5JqvWvSm7🌵🌿🌱 pic.twitter.com/9Cbii9uVIs — Google (@Google) April 21, 2021

Earth Day was observed for the first time on April 22, 1970, in the USA when 20 million Americans came onto the streets to protest against the rising negative impacts of industrialization on the environment.

Over 1 billion people spread across 192 countries participate in Earth Day activities each year. Earthday.org urged everyone to participate in the movement, adding that the focus should be on a global push for climate literacy, so the leaders of tomorrow can prepare solutions today. This year’s theme is Restore Our Earth and focuses on restoring the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking.