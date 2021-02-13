New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale rocked Tajikistan on Friday, the tremors of which were also felt in Delhi and other parts of north India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana for more than 30 seconds. The earthquake was felt at around 10.30 PM. Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported from the region. Also Read - Earthquake Hits North India: Kejriwal Prays For Safety of All, Punjab CM Says no Damage in Amritsar

Following the earthquake, netizens took to Twitter and flooded the internet with memes to share their reactions. Earthquakes have become a new normal in Delhi-NCR as the region witnessed four quakes during April-August last year. Prior to yesterday’s earthquake, Delhi-NCR had witnessed an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale on January 29. While many commented on the frequency of the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, others shared GIFs of popular dialogues, prompting the hashtag #earthquake to trend on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - India's First Museum of Illusions Comes up in Delhi, Now Open For Public in Connaught Place!

We have compiled some of the best memes below: Also Read - Now You Can Travel From Delhi to Dehradun in Just 2.5 Hours Via Planned Expressway | Here’s How

Probably he was warning us about the earthquake : pic.twitter.com/yKb1Qcp5zw — middlechildofabrownfamily (@tomaloneeeeee) February 12, 2021

#earthquake ye tweet unke lye jinko earthquake mehsoos ni hua: pic.twitter.com/1XxrlwzrpK — Ahmad🔥🚬 (@shk_Saab) February 12, 2021

We hope everyone is safe and sound!