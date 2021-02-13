New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale rocked Tajikistan on Friday, the tremors of which were also felt in Delhi and other parts of north India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana for more than 30 seconds. The earthquake was felt at around 10.30 PM. Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported from the region. Also Read - Earthquake Hits North India: Kejriwal Prays For Safety of All, Punjab CM Says no Damage in Amritsar
Following the earthquake, netizens took to Twitter and flooded the internet with memes to share their reactions. Earthquakes have become a new normal in Delhi-NCR as the region witnessed four quakes during April-August last year. Prior to yesterday's earthquake, Delhi-NCR had witnessed an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale on January 29. While many commented on the frequency of the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, others shared GIFs of popular dialogues, prompting the hashtag #earthquake to trend on the micro-blogging site.
We have compiled some of the best memes below:
We hope everyone is safe and sound!