North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Antarctica get back their long lost sibling or so a research institute from New Zealand suggests as ‘Earth’s eighth continent’, Zealandia, discovered in new trove of data. Hidden for centuries, Zealandia was once a part of the same land mass as Antarctica and Australia before breaking off 85 million years ago. Also Read - Taiwan-Based UFO Hunter Makes Jaw-Dropping Revelation, Spots 'Alien Warrior Figure' in NASA's Image of Mars

New Zealand’s research institute, GNS Science, published two new maps and an interactive website on Monday where people can sit back at home and explore this new continent as the site depicts its coastlines and territorial limits. Giving people across the world, a novel way to explore the complex geoscience data, GNS Science found this continent underwater and as many argue that the massive sunken landmass should be classified as Earth’s eighth continent, almost 95 percent of its total landmass is still underwater. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Breathtaking Pictures-Videos Showing Dramatic 'Ring of Fire' Flood Internet

Researchers thought it was ultimately submerged beneath the Pacific Ocean, a little over 20 million years ago, after it broke off from the supercontinent Gondwana around 80 million years back. A report in New Atlas claims that with New Zealand and New Caledonia as its only two above-water landmasses, Zealandia is around one-third smaller than the continent of Australia. Also Read - 'State-Based Cyber Actor Targeting us': Australian PM's Indirect Attack on China

Another report in CNN claims that it was home to dinosaurs and lush rainforest and that, Zealandia is about half the size of Australia. According to US government research agency, National Science Foundation, the world’s largest tectonic plate – the Pacific Plate, sank below the continental crust of Zealandia which caused the root of the continent to break off and sink as well.

The new maps on GNS Science’s interactive website allows one to locate all the ancient and modern volcanoes on the continent, virtually explore where dinosaurs once roamed or see where on the land mass ridges are still spreading. The 1.9-million-square-mile (4.9-million-sq-km) tectonic profile of Zealandia is depicted on the tectonic map while the bathymetric map generates a detailed picture of the ocean floor.

With coronavirus plaguing the Earth, cyclones, earthquakes, locusts attack, alien figures spotted on Mars and now this discovery of a new continent, we can’t help but make peace with the fact no week of 2020 will be subtle and to expect it is sheer exaggeration, isn’t it?