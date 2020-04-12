Easter 2020, the day of Jesus Christ resurrection, also known as Pasch, Resurrection Sunday or Easter Sunday is the holy day of obligation. According to Gospels, Jesus Christ rose from the dead on the third day from his crucifixion. His resurrection marks the triumph of good over evil and indicates that life could win over death. It is believed that the tomb of Christ was empty and Easter eggs symbolizes the same. Also Read - Happy Easter 2020: Best Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Facebook Messages, GIFs to Wish Your Loved Ones on Resurrection Sunday

Significance:

The day symbolises the win of good over evil and is believed that Jesus died for the sins of the people and arose from the dead after being crucified. It is believed that Jesus died for humans in 33 AD. According to the Bible, Jesus was having The Last Supper with his disciples when he was arrested. The Bible says that Judas, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus betrayed him for thirty silver coins. The then Roman government accused him of blasphemy and sentenced him to death along with two other criminals. The Bible says when Jesus was asked if he was the Son of God, he replied saying, “You have said it, and in time you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of the Almighty, coming on the clouds of Heaven.” Also Read - Good Friday 2020 Date: When is Good Friday in India Celebrated?

Importance:

Easter celebrations generally begin at midnight with Christians lighting candles inside churches to mark the day. Churches and houses are decorated with flowers portraying new life. Easter eggs are popular among children. Painting and hunting for easter eggs are a popular activity on Easter among kids. According to some beliefs egg was seen as a symbol of Spring even before the birth of Christianity. According to reports, Mesopotamians, an ancient Christian community used to symbolise the blood of Christ by staining eggs red. The eggs would be then cracked against each other showing empty shell depicting the symbol of the empty tomb of Jesus left behind. Also Read - Good Friday 2020: Meaning, History, Importance, Why is it Called Good Friday?

What Does Easter Egg Symbolises?

Egg symbolizes new life and Christians relate it with Christ’s resurrection. So, Easter Eggs are an important part of Easter. Even Easter Bunny plays a vital role in celebrating Easter as rabbits have been associated with springtime. Hare which symbolizes fertility and rebirth, was later changed to Easter Bunny by Christians. According to myth, it is believed that the Anglo-Saxon Goddess of Spring, Eostre – hare as her partner .

Celebrations:

Catholics attend Easter Vigil at midnight and several sacraments are being performed including mass, baptisms and Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. Further family activities take place which vary from region to region. On the day of Easter, children hunt for Easter Eggs whcih are usually filled with candies or money. There are several traditional customs associated with Easter which involves Easter egg also known as Egg Sunday. In some countries, children are been given chocolate eggs as a gift. Since ages, Eggs were considered special even before the birth of Jesus Christ and still people decorate by painting hard boiled eggs with bright colors.

The week before Easter is known as the Holy Week and Easter is the end of lent and the last day of Easter Triduum – which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Christians believe that Easter is a holy week and beginning of new season.