On the day of Easter Sunday, netizens flood internet with wishes on the holy day as they celebrate the triumph of good over evil and Jesus Christ resurrection. They soon started to trend the hashtags #HappyEaster and #Jesus. It is believed that Jesus Christ rose from the deathbed on this day and his resurrection symbolizes that death is not the end of everything but life could win over death.

Sharing warm wish, one user tweeted, "Happy Easter to all! May this auspicious day of Jesus Christ's resurrection bring in happiness & motivate everyone to serve humanity. Due to Corona, urge everyone to offer prayers at home & stay safe. #HappyEasterSunday."

Another wrote, “To dear friends near and far, wishing you the hope of new beginnings Easter brings. Happy Easter! Hatching chickHatching chickHatching chick Stay safe, Stay at Home and See you all soon! Blue heartGreen heart.”

One more user wrote, “Happy Easter my friends. If you don’t celebrate, or don’t celebrate today, have a peaceful Sunday. #Easter2020.”

Check out the tweets here:

Happy Sunday ND happy Easter my peoples @##God all de way pic.twitter.com/HP8eujGSKR — Jeff Stanley (@JeffSta41423918) April 12, 2020

Happy Easter 🐣🐇🐰 to everyone on Twitter and enjoy your special day today and tomorrow. All the best to you and to ⁦@adamlambert⁩ and his family. Be safe and lots of love to you ♥️♥️♥️🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/XICPyUxpQi — Christine M. Conley (@ChristineMConl9) April 12, 2020

Good morning everyone!😊

Happy Easter to all my followers who celebrate it!

4 us Orthodox its the Flower’s Day celebrating the day when Jesus went to Jerusalim

A blessed Sunday to all of us!❤️ #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/oKbIAPybGL — Dana🐰🐣 (@xyzwtf_55) April 12, 2020

The day symbolises the win of good over evil and is believed that Jesus died for the sins of the people and arose from the dead after being crucified. It is believed that Jesus died for humans in 33 AD. According to the Bible, Jesus was having The Last Supper with his disciples when he was arrested. Judas, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus betrayed him for thirty silver coins. The then Roman government accused him of blasphemy and sentenced him to death along with two other criminals. When Jesus was asked if he was the Son of God, he replied saying, “You have said it, and in time you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of the Almighty, coming on the clouds of Heaven.”