New Delhi: When it comes to eating rice, many Indians prefer eating it with their hands. However, an etiquette expert from Britain who is the former butler to Princes Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry took to Twitter to explain how rice should be eaten using a fork and a knife, leaving Indians furious. In a tweet, Grant Harrold advised his followers to opt for fork or chopsticks instead of eating with their hands, and the floodgates opened and how! Also Read - Meet Ramdas Bodke, the Man Who Survives on Eating Stones Every Day for Past 32 Years| Watch Viral Video

“Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers!!!” tweeted Harrold. Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture of an almost-finished plate of rice being eaten with a fork and knife.

Check out the tweet here:

Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers !!! 😨 pic.twitter.com/xCJEKXg26K — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) March 6, 2021

Miffed by this advice, Twitterati bombarded the comment section of the Royal butler’s tweet to school him, while others trolled him for being unaware of the traditions and customs followed by people around the globe. One user wrote, ”Thank you very much, we prefer our hands and fingers to eat and we are unapologetic about it. We don’t need the so-called civilizing colonizers anymore, we are an older civilization than you.”

Another commented, ”Wash your rearside with water. Don’t use paper. We wash our hands and feet when we come inside our house, have a bath before cooking always, wash hands before and after a meal. Oh we take a bath daily. Yeah. Remember these hygienic practices. Hey why the heck would u cut rice?”

Here are some other comments:

Ladies& gentlemen, remember WE always use d most flexible,hygienic, portable,eco-friendly, no-cost instrument called HAND which basically is a Spoon+ knife+fork to eat rice & othr things!We do use our metal cutlery depending on occasion/place. Basically WE ARE OPEN MINDED. Are u? — PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) March 6, 2021

Wash your rearside with water. Don't use paper.

We wash our hands and feet when we come inside our house, have a bath before cooking always, wash hands before and after a meal. Oh we take a bath daily. Yeah.

Remember these hygienic practices.

Hey why the heck would u cut rice? — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) March 7, 2021

Eat with finger/hand is way much delicious, specially rice with scrambled egg with sambal 🤤🤤🤤 — Dewi_Luki (@d_LoNeLiNess) March 7, 2021

Duh that's the most foolish thing- texturally some rice is eaten best with the hand. Eating with a fork and spoon is like wooing your paramour with an interpreter. — Prasannasimha (@Prasannasimha) March 6, 2021

I use my hand – I’m right handed . Happy with that it’s my ancestral practice it’s pretty wonderful you should try it – especially rice you can really mix it with the tips of your fingers what’s in your plate form a bite size piece and place into your mouth . Delicious . — Shobna Gulati 💙 (@ShobnaGulati) March 8, 2021

If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone's culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette…. — काशी✨ (@Mediocre_saying) March 7, 2021

Just have fun, Steve. Just eat the damn food. Let go. Life is better without cutlery and buttlery. — (I'm done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 8, 2021

After getting trolled, the Royal Butler clarified by tweeting, “My etiquette is British etiquette training not worldwide etiquette training as stated in my bio”. However, the criticism didn’t stop.

Just a day back, Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her children eating parathas with knife and fork had also offended desis.

What are your thoughts on this?