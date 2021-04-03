New Delhi: Indians love big, fat weddings and it’s a well-known fact. However, a Delhi-based couple decided to do away with the unnecessary pomp and show and got hitched at a unique wedding that was eco-friendly and sustainable too, reported Times Now Digital. Aditya Aggarwal, the 32-year-old groom, didn’t bring the baraat on a mare or a car. Instead, he rode Yulu bikes along with other baraatis to his wedding venue. Also Read - 'No Kanyadaan, No Saath Pheras': 2 Prayagraj Couples Challenge Traditions, Get Married Sans Customs & Rituals!

The low-key sustainable wedding was the idea of the bride, Madhuri Balodi, a social entrepreneur. Their families and friends supported them too. The wedding venue, which was the garden of Madhuri’s uncle’s house in Delhi, was decorated with old bottles and newspaper buntings. The pandal too was made from eco-friendly items and the ceremony avoided use of plastic as much as possible. Also Read - Wait, What? Brazil Man Marries Himself After Fiance Breaks Up With Him, Wedding Pics Go Viral!

No wedding card Also Read - Indian Bride dancing on Sia's Cheap Thrills will give you some wedding goals! Watch video of Desi girl in Videshi song

“We don’t throw things from the house. We reuse them. It’s something that I inculcated during childhood,” Madhuri told Times Now Digital. There were no printed wedding cards. Madhuri designed the e-invites for her wedding. “In fact, instead of having a printed banner at the venue, we used a chalkboard,” she said.

The couple exchanged tulsi varmalas. When asked why tulsi, Madhuri replied, “The tulsi in the varmalas became dry powder for our tea. My friend arranged the tulsi valmalas from Ghazipur. They weren’t easily available.”

No gifts

“No gifts were exchanged between the families. Both sides had just brought 1 kilogram of fruits for each other,” Madhuri further said. “Earlier, there were no wedding planners. People used to come together to organise weddings on their own. Today, that community connect is missing. Relatives come on the day of the wedding. But on our wedding, everyone contributed in some or the other way,” she went on.

One of Madhuri’s cousins took the role of a pandit to organise the wedding rituals, while a friend of hers offered to be the photographer. The wedding decor was done by their family and friends.

No costly attire

The couple also refused to spend a lot of money on their wedding attires. While Madhuri chose to wear a Rs 2,500 saree for her big day, Aditya went for a Rs 3,000 shervani. All the accessories were reused. They did not spend more than Rs 2 lakh on the whole wedding.

Plant saplings as return gifts

While the wedding guests brought gifts wrapped in paper, they were offered plant saplings instead of the traditional mithai and shaadi ki bhaji. “The guests keep on sending how much their plant has grown and we feel a connection,” Madhuri said.

Sustainable lifestyle

Madhuri said that the inspiration behind the eco-friendly wedding was her mother and her work which requires recycling and upcycling. She added that they follow a sustainable lifestyle in regular also. “Many curious relatives had asked, ‘Kaisa hoga? Ho payega ya nahi?'” recalled Madhuri, adding, “When everything was done, everybody was happy.”

The couple, who had been dating for 14 years, got married on January 14, the Times Now report added.