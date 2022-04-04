New Delhi: In our society, there have been taboos, taboos attached to the “very normal” entities, actions, preferences, choices, and even the innate-the inborn that Mother Nature has gifted us with.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Flags Off Two Metro Lines in Mumbai, Slams Opposition Over ‘Credit Tussle’

One such category of entities, or to put it in plain terms, a section of the society is the transgender, eunuch, the third gender in the official parlance. The people belonging to this section have for centuries tried to find a foothold among the “normal” beings. Also Read - Attention Mumbaikers! Uber Rides To Cost More After 15% Fare Hike

Slowly but surely, they are making their presence felt and are on the path of self-reliance and pride within their ambits. Also, there are individuals and/or groups that are providing them with wholehearted support and encouragement. Also Read - Good News For Mumbaikers! Two New Mumbai Metro Lines To Be Operational From Gudi Padva On April 2

One such example is Versova’s (Mumbai’s) Bambai Nazariya café, which is famous for its “Pink Chai” and it employs members of the transgender community only.

“We are very thankful to our bosses for this opportunity. Earlier, I faced a lot of problems finding a job. More support should be given,” said an employee while talking to NEWS agency ANI.

“This is the first transgender cafe, opened in Andheri, Versova. The father of our boss dreamt of doing something for the LGBTQI+ community. It’s very difficult for our community to get jobs. We only get interviews,” said another employee.

It is indeed a praiseworthy effort and gives hope to the marginalised sections of society.