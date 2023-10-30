Home

‘Eggs Are Not Real’ Claims Millionaire Influencer Andrew Tate

Multi-millionaire social media influencer Andrew Tate recently stirred up heated discussions on the internet, by saying that eggs are not real.

Andrew Tate, the multi-millionaire social media influencer known for his controversial views, has ignited a debate on the internet with his claims that “eggs are not real.” Tate, who is currently facing charges of rape, made this statement after being released from house arrest.

The multi-millionaire took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views, questioning the existence of eggs. He stated, ‘Eggs are not real. Nothing you can show or tell me will convince me otherwise. So wait. An egg is hard on the outside and soft on the inside. You can eat it, but if you don’t, it’ll become a dinosaur?’ Tate’s bizarre and unusual claims quickly went viral, amassing close to 3 million views and over 14,000 likes.

The post immediately went viral and ignited a plethora of responses from users. Some supported the weird theory, while others expressed disagreement and made jokes. One X user compared the concept of eggs to atoms, stating that everything is supposedly made of atoms, which they found nonsensical.

Another user agreed with Tate’s theory, claiming that eggs are artificial and unhealthy, and thanked him for spreading what they believed to be the truth.

However, not all responses were supportive. One user questioned if Tate would next claim that milk, cheese, and butter are not real, labelling him as delusional.

