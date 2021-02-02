New Delhi: A 2,000-year-old mummy with a gold tongue has been uncovered at the ancient Egyptian site of Taposiris Magna by archaeologists. A total of 16 burials has been unearthed in rock-cut tombs along with the mummy bearing a tongue made of gold. Also Read - 'Forbidden by Islam': Egyptian Woman Arrested For Baking 'Indecent' Cakes Topped With Lingerie & Genitals

As per reports, the archaeological team speculates that after the person's tongue was removed during embalming it was replaced with the object so the deceased could speak to Osiris in the afterlife. Osiris is said to rule over the underworld and would judge the spirits of those who had died.

The archaeologists team, led by Kathleen Martinez, from the Dominican Republic, unearthed the burials at Taposiris Magna, which has temples dedicated to Osiris and Isis, a goddess who was both the wife and sister of Osiris. Previously, archaeologists found a hoard of coins decorated with the face of Cleopatra VII, suggesting the temples were in use during the queen's reign.

According to a Daily Mail report, the skeleton with the gold tongue was found to be well-preserved, as its skull and most of its structure is still intact. The team of archaeologists dug it out of the rock-cut tomb and were met with the still shining gold object inside of the skeleton’s mouth.

The other 15 burials that were uncovered also date back around 2,000 years and contain remarkable treasure. In one, a female mummy was found wearing a death mask that covers much of her body and depicts her with a headdress while smiling.

Even though the archaeologists aren’t sure exactly when the individuals died, they can tell that the people lived at a time when Egypt was ruled either by the Ptolemies (304 BCE to 30 BCE), who were the descendants of one of Alexander the Great’s generals, or by the Roman Empire, which took over the country after the death of Cleopatra VII in 30 BCE, said a report.