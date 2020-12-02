New Delhi: The Egyptian police have detained a photographer allegedly for disrespect after he shot images of a model in a revealing ancient costume at the Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo, said reports. According to rumours circulating on social media, the Egyptian fashion model, Salma al-Shimi, was also arrested soon after the shoot at the Saqqara necropolis, 20 miles south of Cairo, but police detained the photographer later on Monday. Also Read - Robot That Can Test For Covid-19 Trialled in Egypt, It Will Also Warn People Not Wearing Masks

As per a Guardian report, a security source said, “A photographer has been arrested after a private shoot with model-dancer Salma al-Shimi in the archaeological zone. His case had been referred to the courts.” Also Read - Watch: Ancient Egyptian Mummy Coffin Opened For The First Time in 2,500 Years, Internet Freaks Out

Few days back, Shimi, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, posted photographs and also a video from the shoot of her in ancient Egyptian dress at the foot of the 4,700-year-old Step Pyramid of Djoser. Also Read - 2,400-Year-Old Mummy in Jaipur Taken Out From Its Box For The First Time in 130 Years, Here's Why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Elshimy (@salma.elshimy.officiall)

Soon after, there were rumours all over the internet that the dancer had been detained for wearing outfits that betrayed Egypt’s ancient heritage and broke the rules set by the antiquities ministry for photo shoots. Expressing disbelief over the photoshoot, netizens questioned, “Is there really a ban on taking photographs in archaeological zones, even pictures that are not indecent but completely normal?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Elshimy (@salma.elshimy.officiall)

Even though various media reports suggest that the pictures were removed from the model’s Instagram account, India.com could still find the images on her profile.

Recently, Egyptian courts have reportedly jailed many social media influencers for sharing content judges that were deemed offensive.

Two year ago, in December 2018, images of a naked couple embracing at the top of the Great Pyramid of Cheops prompted a huge media outcry. After the incident, Egyptian authorities arrested a camel owner and a young female guide for helping the couple to gain access to the site.