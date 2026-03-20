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Eid 2026 Wishes: Best Chand Raat Shayari, Eid Mubarak Messages, Status for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to Share with Loved Ones

Eid 2026 Wishes: Best Chand Raat Shayari, Eid Mubarak Messages, Status for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to Share with Loved Ones

Eid Ul-Fitr 2026 Messages, Shayaris, Greetings in Urdu and Hindi to celebrate the warmth of the festival with your dear ones.

Happy Eid al-Fitr 2026 Check Messages, Eid Mubarak Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Quotes

Eid 2026 Wishes, Best Chand Raat Shayari, Eid Mubarak Messages: As the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr arrives, it brings with it warmth, gratitude, and the perfect chance to cherish the people who matter most. This year, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21. It’s a time to reconnect, forgive, and spread happiness with those close to our hearts. Whether near or far, sending heartfelt wishes can make your loved ones feel special and remembered. Here are some beautiful Urdu and Hindi shayaris written in English to help you express your love, prayers, and warm Eid Mubarak wishes in the most meaningful way.

Best Chand Raat Shayari, Eid Mubarak Messages in Urdu and Hindi

Chand nazar aaya, roza hua poora,

Eid ka din laaye khushiyon ka noora.

Dua hai meri, har din ho tumhara noor se bhara.

Eid ka din hai, gale milo sab yaaron se,

Bhool jao saari baatein purani pyaaron se,

Khushiyan baanto dil se hazaaron se.

Chand ki roshni se roshan ho har ghar,

Eid laaye khushiyan har ek dar,

Dua hai meri, tum raho hamesha bekhauf aur be-fikar.

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Eid aayi hai dher saari khushiyan laayi hai,

Har chehre par muskaan chhayi hai,

Dua hai rab se, tumhari zindagi me bas roshni hi roshni samayi hai.

Roze poore hue, ibadat rang laayi hai,

Eid apne saath barkat laayi hai,

Har dil me aaj sirf mohabbat hi chhayi hai.

Na koi gila ho, na koi shikwa ho,

Eid ke din bas pyaar hi pyaar dikha ho,

Har dil me ek dusre ke liye ehsaas gehra ho.

Eid ka tyohar hai, khushiyon ka izhaar hai,

Dosti aur pyaar ka ye sabse khoobsurat ikraar hai,

Har pal me chhupa ek naya sansaar hai.

Chand raat ki roshni me sajti hai zindagi,

Eid ke din mehakti hai har khushi,

Dua hai tumhari har tamanna ho poori.

Eid ka din laaye barkat aur pyaar,

Har ghar me ho khushiyon ka bahaar,

Rab kare tumhara har sapna ho sakaar.

Muskurahat ka din hai, duaon ka sama hai,

Eid ka tyohar sabse juda hai,

Tumhare liye har khushi yahan hai.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Hairstyles: 10 easy Pakistani hairdos to try at home

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