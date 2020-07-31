Eid al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha), also known as Bakrid (Bakra Eid) in India, is one of the most important festivals of the Muslim community. Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the festival of sacrifice will be celebrated in Kerala on July 31 and the rest of India on August 1. Also Read - Eid-Al-Adha: Sachin Tendulkar to Gautam Gambhir, How Cricketers Hoped For Peace And Prosperity on Auspicious Occasion | SEE POSTS

However, this year Eid celebrations across the world will be a low-key affair amid the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, southern states of India will proceed with the festival in a limited manner.

The same was witnessed in Kerala where people offered Eid-al-Adha namaz while ensuring social distancing norms at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

In a video shared by ANI, Muslim devotees can be seen at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, offering namaz while maintaining social distance.

#WATCH People offer namaz at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram while maintaining social distancing, as Kerala celebrates #EidAlAdha today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques today, with limited number of people, in the wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/z33kgBVH5r — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday announced that the Eid-al-Adha prayers can be offered in mosques of the state on Friday with a limited number of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this day, Muslims sacrifice a goat, a sheep, or any other animal to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to surrender his son Ismael to fulfill Allah’s command.