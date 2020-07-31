Eid al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha), also known as Bakrid (Bakra Eid) in India, is one of the most important festivals of the Muslim community. Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the festival of sacrifice will be celebrated in Kerala on July 31 and the rest of India on August 1. Also Read - Eid-Al-Adha 2020: Muslims Offer Namaz at Kerala Mosque While Maintaining Social Distancing | Watch

On this day, Muslims sacrifice a goat, a sheep, or any other animal to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to surrender his son Ismael to fulfil Allah’s command. Apart from that, they offer prayers, attend sermons, prepare delicacies and give charity to the poor. Many Muslims also donate to other charities and organizations during this time.

However, this year Eid festivities across the world will be a low-key affair amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though the celebrations have been scaled down, netizens have taken to Twitter to share messages of hope and peace and wish each other on this auspicious day:

Eid mubarak to all those who are celebrating today. May all your sacrifices be accepted by Allah. Have patience!#EidAlAdha #EidAladha2020 — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all of our followers Red heart May today be especially joyful and filled with blessings to you and all your loved ones! #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/hyGg1fWeTC — Ziya khan (@ziyakhan_1) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak, wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid!😊 Please take care of yourself and others. Ensure good health practice. Stay safe! 😷 #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/W6KZja9PMj — Navaf.tk (@TkNavaf) July 31, 2020

The word Eid literally means something that comes time and time again. It’s a reminder that no matter how tumultuous and trying the times are, happiness will return. Eid Mubarak – May the apple of your eyes and the twinkle in your skies return once again. #EidAladha2020 pic.twitter.com/gFV9pAU0QD — Sabahat Ali (@SabahatAliR) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak everyone! May Allah bless you and your family, accept our worship and efforts during these ten days, forgive our sins, and enable us to preform Hajj in the future.#EidMubarak #EidWithTacha — Marie🔱🇳🇬 (@MarieGarus) July 31, 2020

Burj khalifa lightup with eid Takbreerat

Happy Eid ulAdha to every one

acrose Globe#EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/X8iIAxEZxZ — عمیر کشمیری( سدوزئی) (@umairkas1mir) July 31, 2020

Happy Friday to everyone! It's a holiday but let's not forget our Muslim brothers and sisters in this time being for they are having a blessed occasion which is Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) while Eid Mubarak is an Arabic term that means Blessed Feast/Festival. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/TvPonZeh2d — juanmiggel (@juanmiggelart) July 31, 2020

Eid-Ul-Adha also signifies the end of Hajj—the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Islam’s holiest city. An estimated 2 million Muslims go on Hajj each year, however, this year only citizens residing in Saudi will be allowed to attend the pilgrimage due to coronavirus.

The importance of this event is to seek the blessings of surmountable spiritual rewards and erasing of all previous sins if the Hajj is performed successfully.

Here’s wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!