Eid al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha), also known as Bakrid (Bakra Eid) in India, is one of the most important festivals of the Muslim community. Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the festival of sacrifice will be celebrated in Kerala on July 31 and the rest of India on August 1. Also Read - Eid-Al-Adha 2020: Muslims Offer Namaz at Kerala Mosque While Maintaining Social Distancing | Watch
On this day, Muslims sacrifice a goat, a sheep, or any other animal to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to surrender his son Ismael to fulfil Allah’s command. Apart from that, they offer prayers, attend sermons, prepare delicacies and give charity to the poor. Many Muslims also donate to other charities and organizations during this time.
However, this year Eid festivities across the world will be a low-key affair amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though the celebrations have been scaled down, netizens have taken to Twitter to share messages of hope and peace and wish each other on this auspicious day:
Eid-Ul-Adha also signifies the end of Hajj—the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Islam’s holiest city. An estimated 2 million Muslims go on Hajj each year, however, this year only citizens residing in Saudi will be allowed to attend the pilgrimage due to coronavirus.
The importance of this event is to seek the blessings of surmountable spiritual rewards and erasing of all previous sins if the Hajj is performed successfully.
Here’s wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!