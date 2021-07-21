Kolkata: Every year, several animals are beheaded to mark the Islamic Eid Al-Adha. Notably, the festival honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. Muslims sacrifice domestic animals (camel, goat, sheep, buffalo, bullock or ram) in remembrance of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son to please Allah. However, upset by the practice, many activists and animal lovers are now protesting the slaughter of animals and urging Muslims to have a Green Eid.Also Read - Bakrid 2021: Date, Time, History And Significance of This Festival

One of them is a 33-year-old Muslim man from Kolkata who began a 72-hour-long fast on Tuesday night to protest against animal sacrifice. In a social media post, he explained how he was upset after his family brought home an animal to sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid.

“There is a lot of animal cruelty and no one is protesting against this. I have decided to fast for 72 hours to get people to realise that animal sacrifice is not necessary. When they do so, a lot of cruelty is inflicted on animals,” vegan activist Altab Hossain told India Today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prophecy (Altab Hossain) (@veganprophecy2030)

On his Twitter account, he also posted several pictures of Muslims across the world who shared the message of kindness and peace.

Muslim Sister Rabia from Netherlands shares this beautiful message of kindness with us. Peace be upon her. ❤#FastAgainstAnimalSacrifice #GreenEid#FastAgainstAnimalAbuse pic.twitter.com/fnNAQvoczN — Altab Hossain Ⓥ (@VeganProphet) July 20, 2021

Sheikh Najir, Muslim brother from United Arab Emirates shares this beautiful message with us. Peace be upon him ❤ He adds : Buying animals from the and killing them is not sacrifice. Sacrifice means giving up something that you value a lot.#FastAgainstAnimalSacrifice #GreenEid pic.twitter.com/3k7jPHB1hM — Altab Hossain Ⓥ (@VeganProphet) July 20, 2021

Rozan, Muslim brother from Gujarat, India shares this beautiful message of peace with us. May Allah bless him ❤#FastAgainstAnimalSacrifice #GreenEid pic.twitter.com/1VqVbP9Aia — Altab Hossain Ⓥ (@VeganProphet) July 20, 2021

Mir Mohammed from Bangladesh shares this beautiful message of peace with us ❤

P.S : Face hidden for security reasons.#FastAgainstAnimalSacrifice #GreenEid pic.twitter.com/j8VUf7ac7V — Altab Hossain Ⓥ (@VeganProphet) July 20, 2021

Mr Mohammed from Bengal shares this beautiful message with us ❤

P.S : Had a long long discussion with him and finally he got convinced.#FastAgainstAnimalSacrifice #GreenEid pic.twitter.com/YiA6sH1Bda — Altab Hossain Ⓥ (@VeganProphet) July 20, 2021

It was 7 years back when he saw a video on animal abuse in the dairy industry and that changed his perspective. He turned vegan, gave up leather and began campaigning for animal rights.

“I, too, used to partake in animal sacrifice. But when I saw in a video how cows are hit on the back with a stick, the way they are given injections to produce milk, how calves are separated from cows and sent to the slaughterhouse, I felt I should not do this. It started from the dairy industry and went on to the issue of animal sacrifice. I don’t eat meat, fish, honey or use leather products,” Hossain told India Today.

His family doesn’t support his thought and still believes in animal sacrifice on Eid. Meanwhile, he also receives threats on social media from people who believe sacrifice is an indispensable part of the festival. However, Hossain said he will not give up and continue his silent movement with the hope that it will reach people across the globe.

Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This festival is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks a sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo etc.