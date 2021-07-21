Lucknow: As Eid-ul-Adha celebrations began in India on Wednesday, various breeds of sacrificial goats have flooded the markets across Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, many expensive goats were bought and sold in the capital Lucknow and Bulandshahr. In one such instance, a man purchased a pair of goats for a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh! According to India Today, the expensive pair of goats was sold to the man at the market near Gomti river in Lucknow on Tuesday.Also Read - Eid-al-Adha 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status, to Share With Your Loved Ones This Bakrid

Both the goats are about two years old and weigh 170 kg and 150 kg respectively. As to why they are priced so high can be gauged from their diet which costs about Rs 600. On a daily basis, the goats are fed cashew nuts, pistachios, almond, sweets and juices, to help them maintain good physique. They are also bathed everyday with shampoo to maintain hygiene. Not only that, their medical examination is also being done from time to time.

The goat’s new owner said that they will be sacrificed keeping in mind the Covid guidelines.

Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year, it will be celebrated on July 21 in India. This festival is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks a sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford.