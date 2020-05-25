New Delhi: Today, Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, an annual festival that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. However, this year, due to coronavirus lockdown, festivities have taken a backseat as everyone has to maintain social distancing and celebrate Eid at Home. Also Read - Eid Mubarak: Greetings Pour in From Political Circle as President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Wishes
Nevertheless, the spirit of the festival is alive and thriving as social media is buzzing with positive wishes of Eid Mubarak 2020. On this auspicious day, netizens took to Twitter to wish their friends and family and pray for peace and harmony in the world.
Here is how Twitterati wished Eid:
This year, celebrations for Eid-ul-Fitr appeared in stark contrast to the usual three-day holiday where families get-togethers for lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting.
Major mosques and idghas, which see tens of thousands of people offering namaz on Eid and then embracing each other, remained mostly empty perhaps for the first time on the festival as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Instead, many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims chose to pray at home and make do with video calls due to the coronavirus pandemic.