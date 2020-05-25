New Delhi: Today, Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, an annual festival that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. However, this year, due to coronavirus lockdown, festivities have taken a backseat as everyone has to maintain social distancing and celebrate Eid at Home. Also Read - Eid Mubarak: Greetings Pour in From Political Circle as President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Wishes

Nevertheless, the spirit of the festival is alive and thriving as social media is buzzing with positive wishes of Eid Mubarak 2020. On this auspicious day, netizens took to Twitter to wish their friends and family and pray for peace and harmony in the world.

Here is how Twitterati wished Eid:

May this Eid mark the end of every sorrow and problem in our life and may this be the start of a new happy journey for us..pray for everyone's safety#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/Au0Zx6Zuyw — MUHAMMAD TAZIM (@MUHAMMADTAZIM5) May 25, 2020

Greetings and best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthen our compassion, generosity and humanity in these difficult times. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/oJbrLrDC6v — Bhabani Sankar Raut (@raut_bhabani) May 25, 2020

#EidMubarak to all my brothers and sisters,🥳

Celebrate by stay at home🇮🇳

This year is Soo bad

but we all will fight against such #CoronaVirus 👍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kBKFZot7j7 — Shubham Jain 🇮🇳 #stayathome (@Shubham29853785) May 25, 2020

I wish everyone a very happy and peaceful EID.

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe.#HappyEid pic.twitter.com/CYLbnEQKmV — Neha Sharma (@Neha_20Sharma) May 25, 2020

I wish u & ur family #HappyEid & its endless blessings. May Allah (SWT) accept all our ibadah, forgive all our shortcomings & grant us Jannah 🤲🏻 May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for u! #EidAlFitr 🌙 pic.twitter.com/H1hfEdOrh9 — Ather (@atharlucifer) May 25, 2020

#EidMubarak to You & Your Family.

May Allah accept our good deeds & grant us all the best of both worlds.

Ya Allah lift this pandemic.

This Eid let's not forget those on the Streets,Needy & all our brothers & Sisters in Jail.

May this Eid be an end to oppression around the world. — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) May 25, 2020

#EidMubarak to all Those Muslim Brothers and Sisters who Believe That all Religions are Equal and Humanity is the Greatest Religion. Pray at Home and avoid Mass Gathering.👍

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/O5q7d1Tldq — Abhishek Srivastav 🇮🇳 (@Thevampireabhi) May 25, 2020

#CIRIL wishes you all a very Happy Ramadan! May Allah ease the hardships on humankind and shower his kind blessings upon us. #EIDMubarak pic.twitter.com/mtqngHlUXT — CIRIL (@CIRIL_INDIA) May 24, 2020

#HappyEid Being Indian means being secular… Peace, love and stay at home 🙏🤲✌️#HappyEid pic.twitter.com/lFEnbR8WyD — Umaid Panwar (@umaidsinghpawar) May 25, 2020

This year, celebrations for Eid-ul-Fitr appeared in stark contrast to the usual three-day holiday where families get-togethers for lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Major mosques and idghas, which see tens of thousands of people offering namaz on Eid and then embracing each other, remained mostly empty perhaps for the first time on the festival as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims chose to pray at home and make do with video calls due to the coronavirus pandemic.