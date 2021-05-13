Hyderabad: Even though the state of Telangana is under a 10-day complete lockdown, hundreds of people thronged the markets near Hyderabad’s Charminar area on Thursday for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping. A video posted by news agency ANI showing people flouting social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols is making rounds on the internet. In the video, most of the people were seen shopping without wearing masks and there was no social distancing in place. Also Read - Jaipur Schools Block Students from Attending Online Classes Over Fees Even as Parents Fight Covid

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana had imposed a 10-day statewide lockdown beginning from May 12 (Wednesday). However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 am to 10 am daily. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, his official residence. The four-hour relaxation will be for general activities and needs of the people. Only for these four hours will shops open and they would close for the rest of 20 hours as the lockdown would be imposed strictly, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Apart from Telangana, many other states have imposed curfew in the wake of COVID-19 and due to which the streets wear a deserted look in many parts of the country. On Wednesday, Telangana reported 4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,11,711, while the toll rose to 2,834 with 31 more deaths, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 745, followed by Rangareddy (312) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said. The state has 59,133 active cases and over 69,000 samples were tested.