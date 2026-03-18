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Eid ul-Fitr 2026: After moon sighting, send messages, wishes, WhatsApp statuses, Instagram greetings to family and friends

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: After moon sighting, send messages, wishes, WhatsApp statuses, Instagram greetings to family and friends

Eid ul-Fitr is observed at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and marks the beginning of Shawwal. Check Eid Mubarak messages, wishes, WhatsApp statuses, Instagram greetings to wish family and friends.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 messages, greetings, wishes: Eid holds special significance in Islam. The festival conveys messages of joy, love, brotherhood, harmony, and peace. On this occasion, people exchange warm wishes and share Eid Mubarak messages with their loved ones. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid ul-Fitr is observed at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and marks the beginning of Shawwal. It is also popularly known as Eid ul-Fitr, or Meethi Eid.

In India, the Eid moon is expected to be sighted on March 19 this year. If the moon is seen on that day, Eid will be celebrated on March 20; otherwise, it will be observed on March 21. The official announcement is likely to be made around 7:30 pm on March 19. If you’re looking to wish your loved ones specially, here are some Eid Mubarak messages you can share.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 messages, wishes, WhatsApp statuses, Instagram greetings to family and friends

May Allah’s blessings fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

May the spirit of Eid illuminate your heart and guide you toward kindness, generosity, and peace.

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Eid Mubarak. May your home feel warmer, your prayers feel answered, and your days ahead feel lighter than ever before.

Wishing you a beautiful Eid Ul Fitr. May every prayer be answered and every moment with family feel like a gift.

On Eid Ul Fitr, I pray we always find our way back to kindness, patience, and the comfort we share.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Eid. May all your prayers be answered!

Wishing my dear brother/sister an Eid filled with love, laughter, and faith.

Sending warm wishes to my grandparents. May your days be filled with peace and joy.

Eid is not just a celebration; it’s a reminder to be thankful, to give, and to cherish life’s blessings.

May this Eid bring love, laughter, and endless moments of happiness into your life.

To my wonderful family, may this Eid bring you closer and fill our hearts with love.

On Eid ul-Fitr, people share meals, offer special prayers, and give to charity, making it a perfect time to connect with neighbours. Families typically begin the day with special prayers (Salat al-Eid), followed by visits to extended family and community members. They prepare dishes like sheer khurma, biryani, and kebabs.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting in India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Bangladesh and Pakistan

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18. If it happens, then it is likely that the festival celebrations will take place on 19 March. This year, it is expected that India will celebrate Eid on 20 March, Friday, or 21 March, Saturday.

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