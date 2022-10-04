Trending News: Viral on social media, this couple first met at a dinner party. Halima Abdullah, 18, and Rashad Mangakop, a farmer, 78, had no idea that very soon the two would come so close to each other. According to a report published in ‘The Mirror’, the families of both also agreed to their relationship.Also Read - Ordinary Vase Mistaken For Rare Artefact Sold At Auction For 8 Million Dollars

60 years age difference

Let us tell you that there is a difference of 60 years between the age of the bride and the groom. According to Rashad and Halima, they have never fallen in love with anyone before. Their relatives say that both of them fell in love with each other in no time. Both the bride and groom are residents of the Philippines. Also Read - Watch: Aerial View Of World's Highest Shiva Temple. Norwegian Diplomat Shares Viral Video

Got married after 3 years of courtship

After the first meeting at the wedding ceremony, both were in a relationship for 3 years. On the decision of marriage, the families of both parties supported the bride and groom. Let us tell you that the girl fell for the man, and he was also not married up till now, so the girl's family also agreed to their decision of getting married.

Viral love story

The love story of this couple is becoming increasingly viral on social media. After marriage, the couple wants to start their family as soon as possible. Let us tell you that both of them got married according to the Islamic customs. However, age gap marriage is quite common in the Philippines.