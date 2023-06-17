Home

Man Compares Eknath Shinde With ‘Adipurush’ Character, Cops Say ‘Share Your Number’; Here’s Why

Among the humorous memes, one particular tweet by a user named Abhay gained significant attention after the release of 'Adipurush'.

The highly anticipated 2023 film ‘Adipurush’, featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram, hit theatres yesterday, drawing eager moviegoers who rushed to catch the first show of their favourite actor. However, the movie has faced criticism from those who dislike its VFX and the modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Twitter is now flooded with memes and messages highlighting the movie’s poor VFX, cinematography, and other aspects, using hashtags like #boycottadipurush, #Adipuruh, and #omraut. Among the humorous memes, one particular tweet by a user named Abhay gained significant attention after the release of ‘Adipurush’. In the tweet, Abhay pointed out an uncanny resemblance between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and one of the characters in the movie.

Meanwhile, the Thane Police quickly noticed the tweet and took action against it. The department replied to the post, saying, “Please share your contact number via DM,” and provided a phone number in the comments section.

Please share your contact no via DM. — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 16, 2023

The Twitter user asked cops that what is the matter and why they are asking him to share his phone number.

Twitter users also criticize the tweet and expressed that it was a post of poor humour.

@PunePolice he is abusing cm of Maharashtra — Tejpal Singh (@Tejpal_Singh_17) June 16, 2023

Mocking the CM. Good luck with the police — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) June 16, 2023

Is this Allu Arjun cameo? — Mehraj Shaikh (@i_m_mehraj) June 16, 2023

Pathetic & cheap — Bharat First (@Malaguena27) June 16, 2023

In addition to Prabhas, ‘Adipurush’ stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman in prominent roles. The movie promises to offer a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Director Om Raut is facing backlash for the poor direction and inaccurate portrayal of the Ramayana characters in the film.

However, netizens have compared the 2011 movie ‘Ra.One’ with ‘Adipurush’ and stated that it has better VFX than the Prabhas starrer.

Controversy has surrounded the film since the release of its trailer, which left viewers disappointed and upset with the subpar CGI and the depiction of Ramayana characters, such as showing Lord Ram with a mustache and Ravana with a beard.

